Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $57.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.69.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $57.83 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 361.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. Equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.