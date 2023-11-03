Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,176,000 after buying an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after buying an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,468,000 after acquiring an additional 241,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.95.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.77. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

