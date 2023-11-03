Monero Price Tops $171.84 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and approximately $105.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.84 or 0.00501600 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,259.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00199941 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00689437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00140513 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,353,203 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

