Morgan Stanley Boosts Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target to $68.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

