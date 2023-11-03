Morgan Stanley Increases McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $480.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $459.00 to $480.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.09.

McKesson stock opened at $447.60 on Thursday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $465.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.50. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.06 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,561,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,333,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in McKesson by 324.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,447,000 after buying an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after buying an additional 213,343 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

