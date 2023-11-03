Morgan Stanley Increases Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Price Target to $37.00

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $36.45 on Monday. Mobileye Global has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion and a PE ratio of -455.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day moving average is $39.14.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,845 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $100,087.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,132,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,809,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter worth $423,732,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 37.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,495,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,071 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at $82,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 7,591.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

