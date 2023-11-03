Morgan Stanley Trims DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Target Price to $39.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

XRAY stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

