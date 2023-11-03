Motco Cuts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Motco cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in McKesson were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,584 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $633,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 587.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 94,078.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 596,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,628,000 after acquiring an additional 595,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $447.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $331.75 and a 1 year high of $465.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $438.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.50.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,893 shares of company stock worth $31,481,498 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.