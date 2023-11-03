Motco Purchases 138 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Motco increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 1,254.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public in the third quarter worth $123,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $253.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.92. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $181.92 and a 12 month high of $268.07.

ICLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

