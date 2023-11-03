National Bankshares Cuts OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$4.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

About OceanaGold

Shares of OGC stock opened at C$2.30 on Monday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$1.79 and a 1-year high of C$3.50.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Didipio gold and copper project located in the Luzon, Philippines; the Macraes goldfield project in the South Island of New Zealand; Waihi gold project in the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold project located in Kershaw, South Carolina, the United States.

