Natural Health Trends Corp. (NHTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years.

Natural Health Trends Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NHTC opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Natural Health Trends has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of 139.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Health Trends ( NASDAQ:NHTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Health Trends in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Health Trends from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

