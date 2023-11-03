Needham & Company LLC Cuts Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Price Target to $44.00

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALGM. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.90.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 23.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $642,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,319,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,029,000 after acquiring an additional 855,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

