Needham & Company LLC Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target to $49.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.95% from the stock’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on AtriCure in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $56.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $36.58 on Thursday. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $59.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -67.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $98.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in AtriCure by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

