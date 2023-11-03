Needham & Company LLC Lowers BILL (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $100.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of BILL from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of BILL from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.18 and a beta of 1.97. BILL has a one year low of $68.30 and a one year high of $139.50.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,034,712.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,441.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 9,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,034,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,441.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $210,964,000. Newlands Management Operations LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 149.1% during the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new stake in BILL in the first quarter worth about $54,554,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the second quarter worth about $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,085,000.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

