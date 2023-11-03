Needham & Company LLC Lowers Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $16.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.
RVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Revolve Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.57.
Revolve Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolve Group
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,235,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,242 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,891,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 206.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,024,000 after buying an additional 666,366 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,039,000 after buying an additional 542,419 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
