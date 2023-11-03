Needham & Company LLC Raises CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $220.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $173.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -61.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.93 and its 200 day moving average is $154.94. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $177.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

