Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.65.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average of $52.72. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.57.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $1.15. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 240.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.40) EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 34900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 49.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

