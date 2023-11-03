Needham & Company LLC Trims iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price to $108.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRTC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

IRTC stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $72.42 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 1.32.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.14. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $124.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.03 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

