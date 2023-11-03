Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.83 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $137.69 million and $7.83 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,370.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00199974 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.54 or 0.00688223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.60 or 0.00502190 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049391 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00140506 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,448,652,075 coins and its circulating supply is 42,790,445,211 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.