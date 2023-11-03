Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,216 shares of company stock worth $21,978,173. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $424.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.85. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.09 and a one year high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $185.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

