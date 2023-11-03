New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 21,393 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.24. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

