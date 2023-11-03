New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 469 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after acquiring an additional 587,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,219,000 after acquiring an additional 838,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.96. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

