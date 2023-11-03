New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.56.

NUE opened at $151.29 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $126.56 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

