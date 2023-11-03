New York Life Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $213.11 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $159.02 and a 52 week high of $216.71. The firm has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day moving average of $191.48.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TT. HSBC began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.12.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

