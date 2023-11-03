New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 659.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.24.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

