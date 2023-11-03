New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVB shares. TheStreet downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $201.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.82.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total transaction of $620,398.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $167.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.41 and a 200-day moving average of $180.73. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $690.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 33.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.46%.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

