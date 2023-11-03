New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.82 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 684.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $93.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,043,014.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,125 shares of company stock valued at $600,186. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

