New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after purchasing an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after buying an additional 2,096,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after buying an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,560,000 after acquiring an additional 86,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after acquiring an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

O stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.44. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.