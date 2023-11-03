New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,813 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

