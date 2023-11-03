New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.28 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 54.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 48.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,817,000 after acquiring an additional 160,758 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 50.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 857,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,794,000 after purchasing an additional 168,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

PACCAR stock opened at $84.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

