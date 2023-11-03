New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $9.74 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,122 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 272 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $128.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.51. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.