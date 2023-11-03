New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,186 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 36,895 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 156,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $39.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

