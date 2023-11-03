New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $858,070,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,837,000 after purchasing an additional 864,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,574,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,231,000 after purchasing an additional 721,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

