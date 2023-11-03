New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 51,767 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,115,224 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,767 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.22% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $124,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,206,962,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,338,465 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,033,858,000 after acquiring an additional 472,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,659,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $866,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

