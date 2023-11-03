New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Amphenol worth $83,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $83.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $90.28. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

