New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Eaton worth $159,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,587,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Eaton by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 22,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Eaton by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 32,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 72.4% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 99,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 41,645 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,650 shares of company stock worth $25,686,391 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ETN opened at $216.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $148.96 and a twelve month high of $240.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

