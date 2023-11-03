New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $114,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $408,535,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,097,473. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

MPC opened at $155.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.