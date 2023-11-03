New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $112.05 Million Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.39% of ANSYS worth $112,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ANSYS by 93,751.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,867,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,755,223 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,860,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,070,657,000 after acquiring an additional 430,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,454,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSS opened at $272.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.36 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.91 and a 200-day moving average of $311.59.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,692 shares of company stock worth $3,870,005. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.