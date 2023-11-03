New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $120.32 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,363 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 18,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of FedEx worth $120,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $247.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $151.34 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

