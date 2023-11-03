New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Motors were worth $89,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 379.2% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of GM opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. General Motors has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

