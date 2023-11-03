New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 422,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,172 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equifax were worth $99,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $229,992,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,562,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $519,829,000 after purchasing an additional 569,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after buying an additional 535,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

NYSE EFX opened at $177.90 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.41 and a 52-week high of $240.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.54 and a 200-day moving average of $203.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.