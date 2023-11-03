New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 116,951 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116,951 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.18% of Arista Networks worth $91,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $211.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $214.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average of $170.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,101.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total transaction of $1,044,243.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,101.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,440 shares of company stock worth $24,991,655. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.