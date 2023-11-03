New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.45% of Paycom Software worth $87,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.43. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.