New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 118,800 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,086,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $139,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Altria Group by 100,097.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,856,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,257,000 after acquiring an additional 671,929 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.