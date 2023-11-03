New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,400 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Humana worth $94,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 50.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.85.

HUM stock opened at $480.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

