New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 37,737 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,737 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $103,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Argus upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

