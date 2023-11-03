New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,744,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $148,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,156,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,971,000 after buying an additional 1,374,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.23.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $795,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

