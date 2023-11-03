New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,536 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.22% of Fiserv worth $176,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fiserv by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FISV opened at $117.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.