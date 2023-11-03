Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Newell Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NWL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $9.28. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $16.75.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 52,422,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Newell Brands by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,687,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,712,000 after acquiring an additional 59,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

See Also

