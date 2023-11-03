Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Newell Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 50,805,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,015,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,400 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $41,532,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

